Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA IYE traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $40.94. 3,115,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,025. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $43.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

