Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,810 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,658 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,721,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in McDonald’s by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.19. 3,548,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,118. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.18. The company has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

