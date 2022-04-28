Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

CVS remained flat at $$100.85 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,887,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,602. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,252. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

