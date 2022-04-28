Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,594 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,301,066 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.