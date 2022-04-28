Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.04. 9,942,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,152,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

