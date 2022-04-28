STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Lowered to €38.00 at UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €44.00 ($47.31) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of STM stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 643,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

