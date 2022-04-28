StockNews.com Downgrades Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Valaris stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. Valaris has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Valaris alerts:

About Valaris (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.