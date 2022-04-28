StockNews.com Lowers Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Hold

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 91,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,484,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
