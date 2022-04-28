StockNews.com Lowers Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Hold

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 91,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,484,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

