StockNews.com Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PTC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $97.62 on Friday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.