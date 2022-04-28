StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.60. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 76,606 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $293.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Get StoneMor alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in StoneMor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.