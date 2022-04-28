STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 198,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,436,339 shares.The stock last traded at $29.69 and had previously closed at $29.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

