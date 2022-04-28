Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $36.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 1.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $107,522,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,369,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,190,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 67,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

