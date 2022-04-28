Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $66.70. 4,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,736. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 104.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Strategic Education by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

