Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

STRM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 112,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STRM shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.