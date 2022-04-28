Strike 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.22 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $38.11 or 0.00095725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $120.77 million and $7.22 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.64 or 0.07367872 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,168,734 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

