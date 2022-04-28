Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $252.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,974. Stryker has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,562,000 after purchasing an additional 588,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

