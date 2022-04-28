Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

NOVA traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. 151,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,302 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 856,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 174,290 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,145,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,555 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

