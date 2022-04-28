Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading 2% Higher

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.00. 123,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 591,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDPI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 983,900 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

