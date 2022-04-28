SuperRare Market Cap Achieves $57.41 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $57.41 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SuperRare

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare's official Twitter account is @coingecko

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

