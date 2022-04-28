Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.11). 71,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 281,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.51. The firm has a market cap of £144.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

