Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 398,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 580,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.99 million and a PE ratio of -21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14.
