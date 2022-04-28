Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 398,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 580,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.99 million and a PE ratio of -21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

