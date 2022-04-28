Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. Surmodics has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $557.50 million, a P/E ratio of 332.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $179,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,294.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Surmodics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Surmodics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Surmodics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Surmodics by 170.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

