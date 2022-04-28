Susquehanna Bancshares Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $52.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APA. MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.39.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.97 on Monday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in APA by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of APA by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

