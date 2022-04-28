Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $278.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $258.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.15.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $231.63 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after buying an additional 539,799 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 537,126 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

