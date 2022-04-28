Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Cap of $167,348.01

Swap (XWP) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $167,348.01 and $238.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.70 or 0.07247877 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00054059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,159,240 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

