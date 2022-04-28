Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Otis Worldwide worth $134,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

NYSE OTIS opened at $73.57 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

