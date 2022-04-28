Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $274,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $252.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

