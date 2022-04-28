Swiss National Bank Has $105.32 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Etsy worth $105,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,003,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,969,473.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day moving average of $184.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.95.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

