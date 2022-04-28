Swiss National Bank Has $214.67 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,716,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Exelon worth $214,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $47.79 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

