Swiss National Bank Has $235.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Fiserv worth $235,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.07.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

