Swiss National Bank Sells 45,400 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Moderna worth $331,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,054 shares of company stock worth $32,244,814. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $142.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average of $217.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

