Swiss National Bank Sells 62,700 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Valero Energy worth $116,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $109.51 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $111.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

