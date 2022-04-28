Swiss National Bank Sells 88,500 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219,156 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 88,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of EOG Resources worth $197,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

