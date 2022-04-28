Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $0.94. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 439,422 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Symbolic Logic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 220,100 shares of company stock worth $396,191. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Symbolic Logic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Symbolic Logic by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

