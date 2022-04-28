Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €138.00 ($148.39) target price from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($127.96) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €119.97 ($129.00).

Symrise stock traded up €6.05 ($6.51) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €112.15 ($120.59). The stock had a trading volume of 445,562 shares. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($79.01). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.04.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

