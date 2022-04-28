Synchrony Financial Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

SYF opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

