Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Sysco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.03. 75,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,860. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

