Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $352.74 million and $28.84 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.00255072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 641,291,762 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

