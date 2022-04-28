T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 410,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.22% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $537,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

TROW stock traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $128.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,140. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

