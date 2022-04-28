TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 943.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $32.63 on Thursday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAGOF shares. Societe Generale raised TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TAG Immobilien from €26.00 ($27.96) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

