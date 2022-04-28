Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Reduced by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315,173 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,839,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,066,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $468.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $90.22 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average is $115.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Erste Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

