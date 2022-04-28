Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will report sales of $79.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $45.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $332.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $341.17 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $343.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

TH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. 265,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,264. The stock has a market cap of $628.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 69.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

