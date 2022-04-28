TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.75 EPS.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.60 and its 200 day moving average is $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in TE Connectivity by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

