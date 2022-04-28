TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.75 EPS.
Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.60 and its 200 day moving average is $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
