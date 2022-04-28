TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $6.71 on Thursday, reaching $126.97. The stock had a trading volume of 64,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,721. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 404,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,314,000 after acquiring an additional 109,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

