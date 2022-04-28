Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 14,004 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $88.01. 35,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,603. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

