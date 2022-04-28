Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.05.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.49. 207,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,431. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.