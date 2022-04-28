Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.39. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.