Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $7.69 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,817. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

