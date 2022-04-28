Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $168,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.77. 23,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.