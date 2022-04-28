Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Anthem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after buying an additional 535,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.64.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $511.21. 29,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,944. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.11.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.